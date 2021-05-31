NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Fan Throws Water Bottle at Nets' Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving appeared to have a water bottle thrown at him.

After the Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 141-126 in Boston on Sunday night, a fan appeared to throw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving.

The video of the incident can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

The series is now 3-1 in favor of the Nets.

Irving had 39 points in the game.

The Brooklyn Nets were 9-point road favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball