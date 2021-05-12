Kyrie Irving Updated Status in Nets Spurs Game

Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the Nets and Spurs game on Wednesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets lost Kyrie Irving in the middle of their 115-107 win in Chicago against the Bulls.

During Tuesday's game, Irving took an elbow (unintentionally) from Nikola Vucevic and fell to the floor and had to leave the game, and did not return.

The video can be seen from SportsCenter below.

Irving had initially been listed on the Nets' injury report as questionable but is now listed as out and will not play in Wednesday's game with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nets remain two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, the Nets are 5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

James Harden will also make his long-awaited return but will not be sharing the backcourt with Irving on Wednesday.



Related stories on NBA basketball