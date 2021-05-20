Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Wears Shaq and Kobe Bryant Shirt Before Warriors Game

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting the Golden State Warriors for the two teams' massive play-in game on Wednesday, and Kyle Kuzma wore a fantastic t-shirt before the game to set the stage.

Kuzma was seen entering the Staples Center wearing a shirt with the late Kobe Bryant and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.

Bryant won five championships with the Lakers, and he and O'Neal won three together in Los Angeles.

The picture of his shirt can be seen below in a post from the official Lakers' Twitter account.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball