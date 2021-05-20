Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Wears Shaq and Kobe Bryant Shirt Before Warriors Game
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game.
The Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting the Golden State Warriors for the two teams' massive play-in game on Wednesday, and Kyle Kuzma wore a fantastic t-shirt before the game to set the stage.
Kuzma was seen entering the Staples Center wearing a shirt with the late Kobe Bryant and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
Bryant won five championships with the Lakers, and he and O'Neal won three together in Los Angeles.
The picture of his shirt can be seen below in a post from the official Lakers' Twitter account.
The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE