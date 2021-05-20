NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Pre-Game Outfit Before Warriors Game

LeBron James and the Lakers host the Warriors for the play-in game on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting the Golden State Warriors for the play-in game a little later in the evening on Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

LeBron James is going up against Steph Curry in the post-season for the first time since their 2018 NBA Finals matchup (they played each other four straight years in the Finals starting in 2015).

Before the game, James wore a fashionable outfit, and the picture of his outfit can be seen in a post below from the Lakers' official Twitter account.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

