Lakers' LeBron James With Massive Dunk Against Suns

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of Game 4 in Los Angeles against the Suns on Sunday.

James had a massive dunk during the game, and the video of the highlight can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball