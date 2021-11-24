Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LeBron James And Anthony Davis Status For Lakers-Pacers Game On Wednesday
    Publish date:

    LeBron James And Anthony Davis Status For Lakers-Pacers Game On Wednesday

    The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, and both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable for the game.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, and both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable for the game.

    The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers will play in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening. 

    The Pacers are on a two-game winning streak after beating the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls. 

    The Lakers are coming off of a loss the night before in New York City against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. 

    Read More

    For Wednesday's game against the Pacers, the Lakers could be without their two best players. 

    LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as questionable for the game. 

    Their status can be seen in two tweets that are embedded in a tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16203317_168388303_lowres
    News

    LeBron James And Anthony Davis Status For Lakers-Pacers Game

    just now
    USATSI_17076607_168388303_lowres
    News

    Caris LeVert's Injury Status For Lakers-Pacers Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17214027_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Crush The Bulls In Chicago

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17210356_168388303_lowres
    News

    Alex Caruso's Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_15856100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers And Bulls Starting Lineups For Monday Night

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17204907_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Gets Back To Winning Ways Over Pelicans

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17118041_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers And Pelicans Starting Lineups For Saturday Night

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Official Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17144190_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Duarte's Status For Pelicans-Pacers Game

    Nov 20, 2021