NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James With Huge Dunk In Suns Game

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have beaten the Phoenix Suns 109-95 on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

The win gives them a 3-1 lead in the series, and during the game, James had a massive dunk.

The dunk can be seen in a post from the Twitter account of the Lakers below.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

