NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James With Huge Dunk In Suns Game
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Suns 109-95 in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.
The win gives them a 3-1 lead in the series, and during the game, James had a massive dunk.
The win gives them a 3-1 lead in the series, and during the game, James had a massive dunk.
The dunk can be seen in a post from the Twitter account of the Lakers below.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
The Lakers were 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.
