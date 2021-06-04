NBA Playoffs: LeBron James Speaks Afters Lakers Loss to Suns
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 to end their season.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will not get a chance to defend their 2020 NBA Championship as the Phoenix Suns beat them 4-2 in their series.
The Lakers lost 113-100 on their home floor in Game 6 to end their season.
After the game, James spoke to reporters, and the whole session can be watched here.
"All in all, I give my hats off to everyone on this team who showed up every day to work," James said post-game.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
