NBA Playoffs: LeBron James Speaks Afters Lakers Loss to Suns

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 to end their season.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will not get a chance to defend their 2020 NBA Championship as the Phoenix Suns beat them 4-2 in their series.

The Lakers lost 113-100 on their home floor in Game 6 to end their season.

After the game, James spoke to reporters, and the whole session can be watched here.

"All in all, I give my hats off to everyone on this team who showed up every day to work," James said post-game.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

