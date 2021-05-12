NBA News: LeBron James Announces Status for Lakers Rockets Game

LeBron James Tweeted that he will be out on Wednesday against the Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James once again on Wednesday evening, as James took to his personal Twitter account to announce his status against the Rockets.

"Getting close but I won't be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!! #No17" James Tweeted on Wednesday.

The thought was that James would play on Tuesday against the Knicks, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he needed another day of rest.

James missed over a month of action before returning to play the Kings nearly two weeks ago, and then after the return, he left the next game against the Raptors with an injury to his ankle again and has not played since.

The Lakers are 10-point favorites on Wednesday against the Rockets, according to FanDuel.

More on the Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball