Former Pacers Star Gives His Thoughts On The GOAT

August 30, 2021
LeBron James? Michael Jordan? Who's The GOAT? This Former New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings And Indiana Pacers Star Gives His Thoughts

Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Ron Artest) gave his thoughts on who the greatest NBA player of all time is. Artest played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.
Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Ron Artest) gave his thoughts on who the greatest NBA player of all time is. Artest played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Ron Artest) is a former Defensive Player of The Year (2004) for the Indiana Pacers. 

He played 17 years in the NBA against many players like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and the list goes on. 

When it comes to knowing the game of basketball it's safe to assume that Artest is an expert on the subject. 

On Saturday, the former All-Star Tweeted out a video of himself talking about who he thinks is the greatest basketball player of all-time. 

The clip of Artest in the Tweet can be watched in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

"If I had to pick one, I think I'm gonna go with Wilt Chamberlain," Artest said in the video. "Wilt Chamberlain is just like unstoppable, who's better? That's my GOAT."

Artest did note that it's hard to truly say who the greatest ever is because they never played against each other in their primes. 

Some other players he mentioned in the video were; Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant. 

In the Tweet he also mentioned Bill Russell. 

As for Chamberlain, he does not get always get mentioned when discussing the greatest player of all-time. 

Maybe it's because he was a center and played long ago (1960-73). 

That being said, the former Los Angeles Lakers star had ridiculous career averages of 30.1 points, 22.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. 

He was also the only player to ever score 100 points in a game. 

