Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle hates excuses for poor record

The Indiana Pacers are playing with a revolving door as players shuttle in and out of the lineup due to injury.

This setup makes it extremely difficult to find any rhythm or continuity, which hurts the ability of the team to establish an identity. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about the team's identity and the challenges that come with enacting it with injuries galore across the roster.

"[We establish identity] By playing our game," Carlisle said.

"And you know, we're a persistent team, or a physical team. You know, when we're down numbers, it becomes more challenging. But, you know, we've gotten some guys back, but now [Bennedict] Mathrin is out for a while, so we've just got to go day to day, game to game, Whistle, whistle, and do the very best that we can. It's nobody wants to hear excuses. I don't. I hate excuses. We got to play and compete."

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Carlisle doesn't want excuses for Pacers woes

The Pacers are the league's worst team and there are many reasons why. Some of them are within their control and others are beyond it. Either way, the Pacers have to show up for the games and give it their best shot. They are given the same expectations to win as any team in the league, so they have to work with what they are given.

It's not easy going through the season with all of the significant circumstances surrounding the roster, but there's reason to believe the team can still manage the trials and tribulations that come with the rigorous NBA schedule.

The team is 6-30 following its latest loss to the Orlando Magic and have lost 12 consecutive games. Their last win came on Dec. 8 when they were at home against the Sacramento Kings.

It's been a while since the Pacers have won and there's no guarantee another victory is coming around the corner anytime soon. However, the team will do what it takes to put its best foot forward and hope that the wins start coming at some point with a commitment to playing the game the right way.

The Pacers will now return home to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

