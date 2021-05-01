LeBron James Returns, Misses Game-Winner in Lakers Loss to Kings

LeBron James returned for the first time in over a month on Friday night against the Kings.

LeBron James returned for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, but the return did not end with a win or a good ending.

James had an impressive 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in his return, but the Lakers lost 110-106 at Staples Center on Friday night.

During the game's final moments, the Lakers trailed 108-106, and James had a chance to send the Lakers off with a one-point lead with minimal time remaining.

James inbounded the ball and then got the ball back to hit a three-pointer with around three seconds left. The shot rattled out, and the ball went in the air so high that by the time it landed, the time had expired.

The final play can be seen below in a post from Bleacher Report.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.