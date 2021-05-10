Luka Doncic Gets Flagrant Foul in Mavericks Cavaliers Game
Luka Doncic received a flagrant foul for his foul on Collin Sexton in the Mavericks game against the Cavaliers.
During the third quarter of the Mavericks game against the Cavaliers, Luka Doncic picked up a flagrant foul for his actions against Collin Sexton.
The video of the incident can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.
The Mavericks went onto win the game 124-97, adding to the Cavaliers' miserable season that has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
More on the game and foul can be read here.
The Cavs have the longest losing streak in the NBA (ten in a row) and face off against the Pacers at home on Monday evening.
The Pacers are nine-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
