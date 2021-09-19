Jacoby Brissett Comments On T.J. Warren's Instagram Post

September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Miami Dolphins QB Who's Played For The New England Patriots And Indianapolis Colts Commented On This Indiana Pacers Player’s Instagram Post

Miami Dolphins QB Who's Played For The New England Patriots And Indianapolis Colts Commented On This Indiana Pacers Player’s Instagram Post

Jacoby Brissett, who used to play for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts and now plays for the Miami Dolphins, commented on former Suns and current Pacers player T.J. Warren's Instagram post two weeks ago.
Author:
Publish date:
Jacoby Brissett, who used to play for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts and now plays for the Miami Dolphins, commented on former Suns and current Pacers player T.J. Warren's Instagram post two weeks ago.

T.J. Warren celebrated his 28th birthday two weeks ago, and the post he put on Instagram that day can be seen embedded below from his account. 

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett commented on Warren’s post a few weeks ago, and his comment can be seen in a screenshot that is embedded below.

Screen Shot 2021-09-17 at 5.57.13 PM

Warren spent the first part of his career on the Phoenix Suns and is entering his third season in Indiana. 

Brissett started his career on the New England Patriots, but later became the starting quarterback in Indianapolis. 

He was the backup quarterback for the Colts last season. 

He now plays for the Miami Dolphins. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_14716841_168388303_lowres
News

Jacoby Brissett Comments On T.J. Warren's Instagram Post

USATSI_15102279_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Duarte Is Already The Same Age As Amar'e Stoudemire Was In His Fifth Season

USATSI_14136085_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Saturday

USATSI_16422005_168388303_lowres
News

Craig Gets A 76 Overall In 2k

USATSI_16412931_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than Thanasis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_16136840_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Will Pay Ellis More Than The Knicks Will Pay Quickley Next Season

USATSI_16742568_168388303_lowres
News

11 Indiana Pacers Players Make More Money Than This MLB Superstar

USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Rookie Duarte Is Already The Same Age As Giannis Was In His 6th Season

USATSI_15596234_168388303_lowres
News

Duarte Gets A 73 Overall In 2k