Pacers' Brogdon And Sabonis Averaged More Points Than Jimmy Butler Before The All-Star Game Last Season

Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Averaged Less Points Per Game Than Two Players On The Indiana Pacers Before The All-Star Break Last Season

Last season, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers were averaging more points per game than Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler before the All-Star break. Butler is a five-time All-Star who has played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat.
Domantas Sabonis and Malcom Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers both had an outstanding statistical season for the Indiana Pacers last season. 

They also started the season off hot. 

Before the All-Star break, Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game and Sabonis averaged 20.8 points per game. 

Those scoring numbers from both players were so impressive that they averaged more points per game before the All-Star break than Miami Heat's five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, who averaged 20.5 points per game pre-All-Star break.

The pre-All-Star break averages of every player in the NBA can be seen here from NBA.com 

In fairness to Butler he did only play 22 games in that stretch compared to 34 from Brogdon and 35 from Sabonis. 

Butler, however, did end up averaging more points on the entire season than both Brogdon and Sabonis, but all three players had an outstanding season. 

Full 2020-21 stats:

  • Jimmy Butler: 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists.
  • Malcolm Brogdon: 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
  • Domantas Sabonis: 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Butler signed a four-year, $184 million extension with the Heat. The story from Wojnarowski on ESPN about the extension can be read here.

