Myles Turner Exit Could Spark Positive Change for the Pacers
After making it to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers were optimistic about keeping their core in place for years to come.
With Myles Turner hitting free agency, many believed he'd stay in Indiana. That plan ultimately did not come to fruition, as Turner instead opted to sign with the hated rival Milwaukee Bucks.
Jamal Collier and Tim Bontemps of ESPN broke down how the Turner deal could impact Indiana in a more positive direction than many would assume on the surface. The positivity still exists even with DeAndre Ayton picking the Los Angeles Lakers over the Pacers.
"But while Indiana's present has now taken a significant hit between Haliburton's injury and Turner's departure, it could lead to a positive impact on the franchise's future. With Haliburton probably sidelined for next season and the Pacers in control of their first-round draft pick in 2026, they would benefit with a higher draft pick if they take a step back until Haliburton is ready to return."
Haliburton's injury makes the upcoming season essentially a lost one in terms of competiting for an NBA title. At the same time, it does provide the team with an opportunity to grow in other areas.
Andrew Nembhard's point guard skills will be relied upon heavily with Haliburton out. Having played mostly off the ball with the Pacers, he'll now be afforded the chance to enhance his game with more of the ball in his hands.
The team as a whole could receive a better draft pick in the event Indiana tanks. This isn't the worst thing in the world given the fact it's very rare for a team at full-strength with this talent to theoretically get a lottery-level talent.
Adding a good player to this young core — particularly a small market team that doesn't necessarily want to go over the luxury tax — is significant.
Lastly, with Turner gone, the center spot suddenly becomes a situation where one of the younger players can develop in a low-pressure situation given the expectations heading into next season. Most notably, former lottery pick Jarace Walker could finally get an extended run with consistent play time. The same can be said for two former first-round picks in Isaiah Jackson and Tony Bradley.
