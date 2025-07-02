Top Free Agent Center Considering Signing With Pacers: Report
The Indiana Pacers made the shocking decision not to offer Myles Turner enough money in free agency to bring him back, just a week after playing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals with him.
Instead of continuing his career with the Pacers, Turner will now be playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. After 10 years, the Pacers now need a starting center.
There aren't a lot of options available for Indiana at this point. Even though this is not an ideal scenario, the Pacers look like they have a shot to sign someone they were intrigued with in the past.
A few years ago, the Pacers signed Deandre Ayton to a massive offer sheet when he was a restricted free agent with the Suns. Ayton has now been bought out by the Trail Blazers and is free to sign with anyone.
According to The Athletic, Ayton would consider signing with the Pacers. He obviously thought good enough of Indiana to sign that massive contract, so he clearly likes them.
Indiana can use the full mid-level non-taxpayer exception to sign him, which would cost the Pacers about $14.1 million this season. It would be a good stop-gap for the Pacers.
Ayton's reputation is at an all-time low. His effort problems and immaturity have rubbed two franchises the wrong way. Would the Pacers really sign someone like him coming off a run to the Finals?
Ayton would be a rim-running center as opposed to someone who can stretch the floor, but the Pacers could make that work. They have four other guys on the floor who can hit 3-pointers.
There's a chance that Rick Carlisle demands Ayton start stretching out his game if he wants to have a shot at winning a title. Would he finally mature enough to listen?
Losing Turner for nothing means that the Pacers don't have many options. Ayton has the purest talent of anyone left in free agency. The only other option for Indiana would be to execute a trade.
This season, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
