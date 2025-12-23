3 things that should be on the Indiana Pacers' 2025 Christmas wishlist
It's been a difficult season for the Indiana Pacers. To some extent, there was expected to be a sizable drop-off after Tyrese Haliburton's achilles tear. But the beleagured Indiana Pacers have some important decisions to make over the next several days.
But as the holidays approach, what should be a few things on their 2025 Christmas wishlist?! Here are a few things I'd jot down!
A high lottery pick:
The Pacers blew a 20-point second-half lead Monday to the Boston Celtics, dropping to 6-23. Tankathon's updated lottery odds has the Pacers second, knotted with the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards for the best odds (14.0 percent apiece) at securing the No. 1 overall pick.
Now, we've seen the best chances don't always grant them the No. 1 pick. But their current positioning won't allow them to fall past No. 6 overall. The top of the 2026 draft class -- spearheaded by Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Duke's Cam Boozer and BYU's AJ Dybantsa -- is loaded with intriguing talent.
The Pacers haven't had a top-3 pick since 1988. Is that too much to ask, Santa?
A Myles Turner replacement:
We all love Jay Huff. I love Jay Huff. He's averaging 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and a league-leading 2.4 blocks through 29 games. If anyone would've told you he was leading the NBA in blocks through two months, they're lying to you.
That said, in a perfect world, if you're planning to compete for banners (excluding the Emirates Cup), Huff is coming off the bench for 15-20 minutes per night. Huff is a rotation player, at worst, but Indiana needs a more legitimate Myles Turner heir apparent to move forward with this build.
A healthy recovery from Tyrese Haliburton:
You could argue there's nobody in the organization more important than Tyrese Haliburton. Any sort of serious soft tissue leg/knee injury is tricky to navigate. But our wish to Ol' Saint Nick is a very healthy recovery for the franchise cornerstone.
