3 things that should be on the Indiana Pacers' 2025 Christmas wishlist

It's been a difficult season for the Indiana Pacers. To some extent, there was expected to be a sizable drop-off after Tyrese Haliburton's achilles tear. But the beleagured Indiana Pacers have some important decisions to make over the next several days.

But as the holidays approach, what should be a few things on their 2025 Christmas wishlist?! Here are a few things I'd jot down!

A high lottery pick:

Jan 30, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard speaks during an Indiana Pacers press conference to announce the contract extension of center Miles Turner at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Pacers blew a 20-point second-half lead Monday to the Boston Celtics, dropping to 6-23. Tankathon's updated lottery odds has the Pacers second, knotted with the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards for the best odds (14.0 percent apiece) at securing the No. 1 overall pick.

Now, we've seen the best chances don't always grant them the No. 1 pick. But their current positioning won't allow them to fall past No. 6 overall. The top of the 2026 draft class -- spearheaded by Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Duke's Cam Boozer and BYU's AJ Dybantsa -- is loaded with intriguing talent.

The Pacers haven't had a top-3 pick since 1988. Is that too much to ask, Santa?

A Myles Turner replacement:

Dec 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) celebrates a made basket in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

We all love Jay Huff. I love Jay Huff. He's averaging 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and a league-leading 2.4 blocks through 29 games. If anyone would've told you he was leading the NBA in blocks through two months, they're lying to you.

That said, in a perfect world, if you're planning to compete for banners (excluding the Emirates Cup), Huff is coming off the bench for 15-20 minutes per night. Huff is a rotation player, at worst, but Indiana needs a more legitimate Myles Turner heir apparent to move forward with this build.

A healthy recovery from Tyrese Haliburton:

Nov 1, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

You could argue there's nobody in the organization more important than Tyrese Haliburton. Any sort of serious soft tissue leg/knee injury is tricky to navigate. But our wish to Ol' Saint Nick is a very healthy recovery for the franchise cornerstone.

