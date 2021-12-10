Here's What Myles Turner Said About Trade Rumors

The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday evening to advance to 11-16 on the season.

The day before, Shams Chariana and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported that the Pacers have been "receptive" to trading Caris LeVert and Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis (see tweet below and read article in The Athletic here).

Rick Carlisle said that he and Kevin Pritchard spoke to their top-four players on Tuesday.

"I think they were jumping ahead of that article, and I respect that," Turner said of the meeting after he had 22 points against the Knicks.

Even with the rumors, Turner had nice things to say about the organization.

"I love it here," Turner said. "I want to win here with this franchise."

The full clip of Turner and others speaking after the game can be watched here.

