Here's What Myles Turner Said About Trade Rumors

Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Here's What Myles Turner Said About Recent Trade Rumors
    Publish date:

    Here's What Myles Turner Said About Recent Trade Rumors

    Myles Turner spoke about the recent trade rumors after the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.
    Author:

    Myles Turner spoke about the recent trade rumors after the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday evening to advance to 11-16 on the season. 

    The day before, Shams Chariana and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported that the Pacers have been "receptive" to trading Caris LeVert and Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis (see tweet below and read article in The Athletic here). 

    Rick Carlisle said that he and Kevin Pritchard spoke to their top-four players on Tuesday.

    Read More

    "I think they were jumping ahead of that article, and I respect that," Turner said of the meeting after he had 22 points against the Knicks.

    Even with the rumors, Turner had nice things to say about the organization.

    "I love it here," Turner said. "I want to win here with this franchise." 

    The full clip of Turner and others speaking after the game can be watched here. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Myles Turner Said About Trade Rumors

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17268983_168388303_lowres
    News

    Huge News Announced About Rick Carlisle

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17322437_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Pacers Knock Off The Knicks In Indy

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_15521943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Reportedly Open To Trading These Key Players

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17308183_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Knock Off The Wizards In Indy

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_16926619_168388303_lowres
    News

    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Pacers Game

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17119028_168388303_lowres
    News

    Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17159362_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photo NBA Star Myles Turner Posted To Instagram

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_17182346_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos The Pacers Tweeted On Sunday

    Dec 5, 2021