Myles Turner Was 'Shocked' by Pacers Offer in Free Agency
After 10 seasons in the NBA — all with the Indiana Pacers — center Myles Turner made his debut in a different jersey on Wednesday night, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds in his first game as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Turner, who was a free agent this offseason, wanted to remain in Indiana playing for the only team he'd known in his 10 years in the league. However, the feeling wasn't mutual, as evident by the low offers the Pacers extended to Turner.
In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Turner said it felt "unnatural" to sport a Bucks jersey. However, it was the Bucks, not the Pacers, who offered Turner the long term security of a four-year deal valued at $108 million guaranteed.
A league source with knowledge of the contact negotiations between Turner and the Paces told The Athletic that the Pacers never offered Turner a deal longer than three years and the average annual value never exceeded $22 million per year.
“I think in my head, I thought that we would be on the same page in terms of where I’m at in my career, being 29 years old, heading into my prime and just knowing what I wanted from this next contract,” Turner said. “But we, unfortunately, just weren’t aligned.
“It was a surprise because I had a great, great conversation with the front office before I left, and I really thought that we were aligned for the future. So, it was kind of a shock that our heads weren’t together.”
Instead of continuing his career with the Pacers, Turner is starting a new chapter with a former division foe. While it took some getting used to at first, Turner said he feels happy in his new situation — although he's eyeing the first road game in Indiana on Nov. 3.
“The best way I can say it is my family’s happy, I’m happy. I’m coming to a situation now where I think I can be utilized right away and help this team, and just gotta let bygones be bygones," Turner said. "It kind of is what it is. I don’t know what to expect when I go back on Nov. 3, but it’s gonna be fun regardless.”
