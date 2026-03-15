Zubac, Siakam, Giannis & many others' playing status revealed ahead of Pacers-Bucks

The Indiana Pacers have announced that Pascal Siakam (knee), Andrew Nembhard (calf), Ben Sheppard (ankle) and will not be available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

On the other hand, Ivica Zubac (ankle), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Quenton Jackson (calf) and Obi Toppin (foot) will all be available to suit up and play.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Myles Turner (knee) and Bobby Portis (back) will be playing, while Ousmane Dieng (illness) will not.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Out - Knee

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Calf

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Available - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Out - Ankle

T.J. McConnell: Available - Hamstring

Obi Toppin: Available - Foot

Quenton Jackson: Available - Calf

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Calf

Myles Turner: Available - Knee

Bobby Portis: Available - Back

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 15, 3:30 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-52) and Milwaukee Bucks (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first three, (117-115 on Nov. 5, 111-94 on Dec. 23 and 105-99 on Feb. 6).

The Pacers are 97-121 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 63-46 in home games and 34-75 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G T.J. McConnell

G Aaron Nesmith

C Ivica Zubac

F Jalen Slawson

F Jarace Walker

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

C Myles Turner

F Kyle Kuzma

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +8.5 (-115), Bucks -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Pacers +270, Bucks -340

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after their loss to the New York Knicks: "The inability to get stops was certainly, probably part of it at key times. They got a couple of second-chance opportunities that were untimely for us, so yeah, we'll take a look. I thought we had some looks that didn't go down too, so, all that stuff we got to look at, take consideration and go from there."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket