Zubac, Siakam, Giannis & many others' playing status revealed ahead of Pacers-Bucks
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The Indiana Pacers have announced that Pascal Siakam (knee), Andrew Nembhard (calf), Ben Sheppard (ankle) and will not be available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
On the other hand, Ivica Zubac (ankle), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Quenton Jackson (calf) and Obi Toppin (foot) will all be available to suit up and play.
For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Myles Turner (knee) and Bobby Portis (back) will be playing, while Ousmane Dieng (illness) will not.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Out - Knee
Andrew Nembhard: Out - Calf
Aaron Nesmith: Available - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Available - Ankle
Ben Sheppard: Out - Ankle
T.J. McConnell: Available - Hamstring
Obi Toppin: Available - Foot
Quenton Jackson: Available - Calf
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Taelon Peter: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Ethan Thompson: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Available - G League (Two-Way)
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Calf
Myles Turner: Available - Knee
Bobby Portis: Available - Back
Ousmane Dieng: Out - Illness
Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Mar. 15, 3:30 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-52) and Milwaukee Bucks (27-39) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first three, (117-115 on Nov. 5, 111-94 on Dec. 23 and 105-99 on Feb. 6).
The Pacers are 97-121 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 63-46 in home games and 34-75 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Pacers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Pacers won the the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G T.J. McConnell
G Aaron Nesmith
C Ivica Zubac
F Jalen Slawson
F Jarace Walker
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G AJ Green
C Myles Turner
F Kyle Kuzma
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +8.5 (-115), Bucks -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Pacers +270, Bucks -340
Total points scored: 228.5 (over -105, under -115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after their loss to the New York Knicks: "The inability to get stops was certainly, probably part of it at key times. They got a couple of second-chance opportunities that were untimely for us, so yeah, we'll take a look. I thought we had some looks that didn't go down too, so, all that stuff we got to look at, take consideration and go from there."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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