Pacers Non-Committal to Nate Bjorkgren, While Hawks' Nate McMillan is Thriving

Nate McMillan has thrived with the Atlanta Hawks after getting fired by the Indiana Pacers last season.

Earlier in the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Nate Bjorkgren could be on the way out in Indiana for the Pacers.

Woj's Tweet is embedded below, and his article on ESPN is hyperlinked above.

During Pacers Head of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard's end-of-season press conference, he also did not commit to Bjorkgren (see Tony East of Forbes Tweet below).

Meanwhile, their head coach from last season (and the previous four years), Nate McMillan, is thriving in Atlanta. The Hawks have won five out of their first six playoff games,

After taking over for Lloyd Pierce in the regular season, McMillan went 26-12 (via ESPN), and now has a shiny 5-1 record in the NBA Playoffs.

Back on May 12, StatMuse posted about the change with the Hawks since McMillan took over (Tweet below).

