NBA Draft Grade: Pacers Get An A

The NBA Canada website gave the Indiana Pacers an outstanding NBA Draft grade.

Kyle Irving of NBA.com Canada gave every NBA team a draft grade after Thursday evening's NBA Draft.

The entire article can be read here from Irving on NBA.com Canada.

Irving gave the Indiana Pacers an A- grade after adding Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick, and Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky with the 22nd overall pick.

Related stories on NBA basketball