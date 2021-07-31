NBA Draft: Here's What Isaiah Jackson Tweeted After Being Drafted By The Pacers

Isaiah Jackson sent out a Tweet after finding out he was headed to the Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers drafted Isaiah Jackson with the 22nd overall pick on Thursday evening in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jackson played his college basketball at the historic University of Kentucky, and is 19-years-old.

After he found out he was headed to Indiana to play for the Pacers he sent out a Tweet, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

