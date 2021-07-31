NBA Draft: Here's What Isaiah Jackson Tweeted After Being Drafted By The Pacers

NBA Draft: Here's What Isaiah Jackson Tweeted After Being Drafted By Pacers
Isaiah Jackson sent out a Tweet after finding out he was headed to the Indiana Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers drafted Isaiah Jackson with the 22nd overall pick on Thursday evening in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Jackson played his college basketball at the historic University of Kentucky, and is 19-years-old.
After he found out he was headed to Indiana to play for the Pacers he sent out a Tweet, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.