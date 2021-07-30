NBA Draft Report: Pacers And Bucks Make A Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers have made a trade.

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks have made a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pacers have received the 31st overall pick in this year's draft in exchange for the 54th and 60th overall pick in addition to a future second round pick, per Wojnarowski.

The full details can be seen in two Tweets below from Wojnarowski.

Related stories on NBA basketball