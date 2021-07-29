NBA Draft: The Pacers Could Have Had Clippers' Paul George And Kawhi Leonard As Teammates Here's How

The Indiana Pacers could have had Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as teammates long before they joined forces on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined forces during the summer of 2019 on the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the All-Star duo actually could have been teammates on the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse years before.

In 2011, the Pacers had just finished the season 37-45 but did make the first round of the playoffs, where they lost in five games to the Chicago Bulls.

Rookie Paul George averaged 7.9 points per game.

The Pacers then had the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft but traded the pick in a deal that landed them George Hill.

A 2019 Tweet from Bleacher Report about the deal can be seen below.

The 15th pick was Leonard, and a video of him being drafted can be seen embedded below from Twitter user @Clippers24seven.

Related stories on NBA basketball