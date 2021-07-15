NBA Finals: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and the full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Phoenix Suns lead the series over the Bucks 2-1, heading into Game 4 on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball