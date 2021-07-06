NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Bucks' Owner Gives Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update

Marc Lasry gave an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo to CNBC's David Faber on Squawk on the Street on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry gave an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo to David Faber on CNBC's Squawk on the Street on Tuesday morning, ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns in Milwaukee.

The video can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the Squawk on the Street Twitter account, and seen here.

Tweets from what he said can be seen embedded below Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic and Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

Antetokounmpo is currently doubtful for Game 1 (see Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).

The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball