NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Chris Paul And Devin Booker's Pre-Game Outfits For Game 5

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN shared a Tweet with a video of Chris Paul and Devin Booker walking into the arena before Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night.

The Tweet with the video can be seen embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are tied 2-2 in their Finals series.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

