NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Devin Booker Shares What Kobe Bryant Would Have Told Him Right Now

ESPN's Malika Andrews sat down with Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns for an interview.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have a 1-0 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Thursday evening, before Game 2, ESPN shared a clip of Booker being interviewed by Malika Andrews.

The clip can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN, and Booker shares what Kobe Bryant would have told him right now.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

