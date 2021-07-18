NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Chris Paul Said After Game 5

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night to fall down 3-2 in the series.

After the game, Paul spoke to reporters, and quotes from what he said can be seen in Tweets below from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! and Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Undefeated.

The clip of Paul speaking can be seen here from House of Highlights.

Paul had 21 points and 11 assists.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball