NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo Now Being Listed As Questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

Twitter is reacting to Giannis Antetokounmpo now being listed as questionable (he was previously doubtful) for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The Tweet with his status can be seen embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Antetokounmpo now being questionable below.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

