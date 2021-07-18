NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Kendall Jenner Posts Two Photos In A Phoenix Suns Jacket Before Game 5

Kendall Jenner posted two photos in a Suns Jacket before Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Kendall Jenner posted two photos to her Instagram story of her wearing a Phoenix Suns jacket before Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

The photos she put on her story can be seen in a Tweet below from Twitter user @kendallxdevin.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Saturday's Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns are 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

