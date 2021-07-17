NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Lakers' LeBron James Expected In Attendance For Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are tied 2-2 in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James is expected to be in attendance for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Saturday night, NBA TV's Jared Greenberg reports.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

