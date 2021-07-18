NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: "Next Question, Please" Devin Booker Says To Question About Chris Paul

Devin Booker spoke to reporters after Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and when asked a question about how frustrated he is for Chris Paul, Booker said, "Next question, please."

The full clip of Booker speaking after the game can be watched here from House of Highlights.

Gerald Bourguet of FanSided Tweeted out the quote and his Tweet can be seen below.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball