NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Player Is Working On His Master's Degree During Finals

Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns is in the NBA Finals, and pursuing a Masters Degree.

For some people getting a Master's Degree is one of the most incredible things they will ever accomplish.

For some athletes, reaching the NBA Finals is the best thing they will ever achieve in their career.

Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns is apparently doing both.

More on Johnson can be read here from NBA.com.

Tweets below can be seen about Johnson pursuing his Master's degree.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

