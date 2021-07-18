NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Skip Bayless Tweets About Lil Wayne Going To Game 5

Lil Wayne will be at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona.

Skip Bayless Tweeted that Lil Wayne will be at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Tweet from Bayless can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are tied 2-2 in their Finals series.

The Phoenix Suns are 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball