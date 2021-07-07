NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: The Suns Announce Dario Saric's Injury Status

Dario Saric will not return in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns have announced that Dario Saric (right knee injury) is out for the remainder of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening against the Milwaukee Bucks (see Tweet below from the team).

The Suns lead the Bucks in Phoenix 57-49 at halftime in Game 1.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball