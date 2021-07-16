NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Vanessa Hudgens To Sing National Anthem For Game 5

The Phoenix Suns have announced that Vanessa Hudgens will sing the National Anthem for Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns have announced that Vanessa Hudgens will sing the National Anthem before Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

The announcement can be seen in a Tweet that is posted below from the Twitter account of the Suns.

The series is currently tied 2-2, heading into Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns are 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

