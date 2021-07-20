NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Brandon Jennings Expected To Be At Game 6

Brandon Jennings is expected to be at Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

Jennings played for the Bucks from 2009-13, and then once more in 2018.

The Bucks lead the series over the Suns 3-2.

Jennings infamously said the Bucks would beat the Miami Heat in six games during the 2013 playoffs (see Tweet below from the Jump on ESPN's fan page with a video from ESPN).

Jennings and the Bucks got swept in that series, but the Bucks can win in 6 on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

