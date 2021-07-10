NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Check Out Devin Booker Wearing Rare Kobe Bryant Shoes

Devin Booker was wearing a rare pair of Kobe Bryant shoes on Saturday at practice, and photos from what he was wearing can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBAKicks Twitter account.

Booker and the Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball