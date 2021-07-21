NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Check Out Video Of Brandon Jennings At Game 6

Brandon Jennings is at Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Former NBA player Brandon Jennings is at Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and the Milwaukee Bucks posted a video of him which can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

The Bucks had a 3-2 series over the Suns heading into Game 6.

Jennings had two stints with the Bucks.

He played with them from 2009-13 and in 2018.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

