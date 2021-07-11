NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Chris Paul And Devin Booker's Pre-Game Outfits Before Game 3

The Phoenix Suns are in Milwaukee for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Bucks.

ESPN shared a video of Devin Booker and Chris Paul walking into the arena before Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in Milwaukee.

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball