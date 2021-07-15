NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Devin Booker And Chris Pauls's Pre-Game Outfits

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 4.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul's pre-game outfits before Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report that is embedded below with a video.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

