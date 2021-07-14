NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Predicts Game 4

The Suns visit the Bucks for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

On FS1's Undisputed on Wednesday, Skip Bayless gave his prediction for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The clip of Bayless can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Suns have a 2-1 series lead over the Bucks heading into Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

