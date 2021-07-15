NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's A Video Of The Celebrities At Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are playing Game 4 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

ESPN shared a Tweet with a video of the celebrities who are in attendance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday evening between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The video can be seen in a post that is embedded below from ESPN's Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

