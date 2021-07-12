NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Chris Paul Said After Game 3

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals 120-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Paul had 19 points and nine assists.

After the game, Paul spoke to reporters, and the clip of the session can be watched here from House of Highlights.

Some of what Paul said can also be seen in Tweets below from Gerald Bourguet of FanSided.

Paul is now 0-12 in the last 12 games when Scott Foster refs his team during the playoffs (see Tweet below from StatMuse).

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball