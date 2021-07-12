Sports Illustrated home
NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Chris Paul Said After Game 3

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals 120-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Paul had 19 points and nine assists.

After the game, Paul spoke to reporters, and the clip of the session can be watched here from House of Highlights.

Some of what Paul said can also be seen in Tweets below from Gerald Bourguet of FanSided. 

Paul is now 0-12 in the last 12 games when Scott Foster refs his team during the playoffs (see Tweet below from StatMuse). 

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

