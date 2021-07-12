NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Devin Booker Said After Game 3 Loss

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in Wisconsin.

The Suns still have a 2-1 series lead after three games.

After the game, Booker spoke to reporters and the clip of the media session can be watched here from House of Highlights.

A Tweet from what Booker said can also be seen captured in a post that is embedded below from Gerald Bourguet of FanSided.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

