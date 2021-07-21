NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Grizzlies' Ja Morant Tweeted During Game 6

Ja Morant sent out Tweets during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has sent out several Tweets during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night between the Suns and Bucks.

The Tweets from Morant can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks had a 3-2 series lead over the Suns heading into Game 6 of the Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

