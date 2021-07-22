NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Nets' Kevin Durant Said About The NBA Finals

Kevin Durant is with Team USA for the Olympics, and on Wednesday, he spoke about the NBA Finals.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win the NBA Championship.

The video of Durant speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos.

Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball